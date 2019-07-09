Td Capital Management Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake by $408,952 as Share Price Rose; First Manhattan Company Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $6.05 Million

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.16 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 14/03/2018 – Walmart Plans to Expand Grocery Delivery Service (Video); 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Lord & Taylor ready for new web store rollout; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 30/04/2018 – Sarah Nassauer: Selling Asda in the UK is part of a big international strategy shift for @Walmart. Sources say they are also in; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 84,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 346,909 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 430,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 1.42 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 9,600 shares to 14,375 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.38% or 10,707 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 0.64% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 575,904 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Llc has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,300 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc invested 22.96% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.42% or 3.98 million shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 1.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 30,016 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.17% or 142,769 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 291,085 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.08% or 53,762 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.8% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sol Management invested 0.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,431 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 28,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 38,893 are held by Estabrook Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Agf holds 0.99% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 1.21 million shares. Duncker Streett holds 320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri invested in 0.21% or 26,280 shares. Moody Bancorp Division invested in 158 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 54,534 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 243,941 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Btim holds 670,059 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 42,582 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,780 shares. 1,271 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 309,903 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.2% or 19,636 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc owns 20,948 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.27 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 121,821 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $53.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Menlo Therapeutics by 931,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).