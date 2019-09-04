Td Capital Management Stake in Autozone (AZO) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Increased by $577,700

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $18.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1120.95. About 93,771 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.20 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 1.97 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.28% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Foster And Motley invested in 0.1% or 655 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 53,822 shares. Highland Cap LP owns 6,000 shares. Shellback Ltd Partnership owns 2.19% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 18,000 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc holds 22,501 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ironwood Fincl Ltd stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Lc accumulated 2,641 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sei Invests holds 17,872 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spf Beheer Bv stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.89 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 84,146 shares. 151,707 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Invsts holds 0.01% or 440,000 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank invested in 31,421 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp owns 53,631 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Ami Inv Mngmt. The Illinois-based First American Fincl Bank has invested 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Somerset has invested 1.84% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marco Inv stated it has 1.94% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 2.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 58,926 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 48,531 were accumulated by Argent Tru Communications. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 66,977 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 16,658 shares.

