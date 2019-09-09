Td Capital Management Raised Walmart (WMT) Stake by $408,952; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Raised Its Graco (GGG) Holding by $1.27 Million

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 4.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 24/04/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Walmart pilots on-the-spot checkout service; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 100,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 74,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. It closed at $46.4 lastly. It is down 5.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 16,000 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Atlanta Communications L L C holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 3.36M shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 5,580 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,100 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 172,387 shares. Optimum Invest stated it has 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 149,733 shares. Stonebridge Lc holds 0.37% or 40,618 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 15,492 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 48,368 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 103,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Grp Inc Ltd holds 16,434 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ami Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 1.25% or 24,249 shares. Chilton Capital Lc stated it has 2,077 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.60 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 30,927 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 46,329 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advisors has 2.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 83,226 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.07% or 18,084 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,464 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 22,266 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 0.15% or 33,151 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,538 shares. Df Dent And Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cibc Asset Management reported 189,670 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.