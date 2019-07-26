Td Capital Management Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $408,952 as Market Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased by $338,410 Its Holding

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 2.00M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons; 04/05/2018 – GOOGLE PARENT ALPHABET LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTMENT WITH WALMART IN FLIPKART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 4.41 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 2.54M shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation, New York-based fund reported 115,620 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 4,648 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ruffer Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Prescott Grp Inc Capital Management Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 275,980 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose Company Lc has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westchester Cap invested in 94,651 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd reported 0.3% stake. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 108 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc owns 0.64% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,732 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc holds 1.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 84,740 shares. Stanley reported 23,603 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 232,117 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 6,517 shares to 461,128 shares, valued at $27.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 1.29M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Lc invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0.62% or 64,296 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 49,309 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 877,480 shares. Montgomery Mgmt invested in 19,666 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 3,082 are owned by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Company holds 1.43M shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc Inc holds 61,879 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 487,959 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birinyi Assoc reported 0.09% stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. 59,581 are owned by Amg Trust Financial Bank. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 10,285 shares.