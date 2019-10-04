Td Capital Management Raised Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $700,704; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While One Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 543,603 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $129.2. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 383,152 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 6,066 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 5,766 were accumulated by Charter Tru. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 56,079 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 15,484 shares. Motco reported 524 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 1,855 were reported by Smithfield Communications. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 47,677 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 6,100 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 2,516 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 1.53M shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 2,933 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baskin Finance Serv Inc holds 3.71% or 155,793 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baltimore has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davy Asset Limited stated it has 3,888 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 16,441 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 143,055 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 234,077 shares for 6.35% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 2.33% or 53,982 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mairs & invested in 3% or 1.79M shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Co invested in 0.53% or 6,918 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 583,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Commerce has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited invested in 0.25% or 9,273 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank owns 162,075 shares.