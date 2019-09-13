Td Capital Management Lowered Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $1.15 Million; As First Bancorp (FBP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.11 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1135.78. About 33,478 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (FBP) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 8.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.07M, down from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 103,815 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 28/03/2018 – FirstBank Surprising Phoenix Residents With Free Fuel To Inspire Giving for Arizona Gives Day; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Press Release: Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q Net $33.1M; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI)

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.06 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gp LP holds 1.31% or 35,597 shares. Optimum Advsrs invested in 0% or 10 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pggm has invested 0.42% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Quantbot Tech LP invested in 2,900 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Company owns 638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qv Inc invested in 9,193 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 29,721 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,013 shares. Tompkins, a New York-based fund reported 123 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,200 shares. Edgemoor Inv owns 350 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn invested in 0.64% or 433,297 shares. The New York-based Midas Mgmt has invested 2.36% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.24% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 261,742 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,143 shares to 102,339 shares, valued at $30.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,595 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $44.39 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 165,578 shares to 556,064 shares, valued at $104.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) by 270,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK).