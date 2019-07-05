Td Capital Management Increased Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $408,952; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 8.97 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 04/04/2018 – WALMART SAYS ON MARCH 29 DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO TRANSITION AND RETIREMENT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons; 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,491 shares to 101,196 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 223,739 are held by Axa. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wade G W invested in 3,606 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp owns 0.54% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 200,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fayez Sarofim Com owns 1.04M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 26,324 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,030 shares. Carret Asset Llc holds 0.84% or 52,748 shares in its portfolio. Zacks holds 1.66% or 793,067 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 22,266 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Co holds 7,210 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt reported 4.61% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 92,268 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 508,844 shares. Lathrop Invest Management Corp stated it has 21,675 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.78 million shares stake. 1.96M were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Patten Gp holds 0.03% or 15,590 shares in its portfolio. 26,413 are held by Cibc World Markets. Woodstock holds 17,510 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp has 340,348 shares. Cordasco Network reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 56,241 are owned by Ironwood Invest Mgmt Lc. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 1.25 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 58.23 million shares. Tenor Limited Partnership has 25,000 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 287,900 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $72.66 million for 5.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.