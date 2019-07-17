Td Capital Management Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Stake as Valuation Rose; King Wealth Management Group Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Trimmed by $339,000

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1180. About 160,987 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $365.35. About 877,503 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Sees Higher Sales as F-35 Sidesteps Fight With Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533. On Wednesday, February 6 Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 6,647 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.51 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.