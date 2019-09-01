Td Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million; Dana Investment Advisors Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 301,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 984,994 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.38M, up from 683,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Collision Advice Legacy Group Names ALLDATA as a Preferred Partner for Repair Information Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 773 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. The Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has invested 3.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Management Llc has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Numerixs accumulated 4,608 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,349 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 20 shares. Gsa Llp has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fjarde Ap stated it has 8,079 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.45% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 1,954 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 960 shares. 5,858 are held by Mirae Asset Invs. Spark Invest Management Llc owns 0.2% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,300 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,480 shares to 72,496 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 65,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Comcast and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh invested in 54,477 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bristol John W Com New York, New York-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Private Na owns 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 45,647 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd has 200,679 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6,408 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fincl Advantage holds 0.05% or 1,752 shares. 136,048 were reported by Weik Mngmt. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 1.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Calamos Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.00M shares. Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,367 shares. Consulta holds 22.8% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5.75 million shares. Hs Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.41% or 4.75 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Acropolis Inv Lc owns 18,370 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 31,329 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,937 shares to 330,260 shares, valued at $33.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,056 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).