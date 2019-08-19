Td Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Rose; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Holding by $1.01 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 1562.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 84,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 89,794 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 18.37M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares to 7,368 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.