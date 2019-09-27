Td Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Valuation Rose; Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined While Masters Capital Management Has Raised by $7.80 Million Its Holding

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.69. About 245,949 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 19.76 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,966 shares to 531,578 shares, valued at $42.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 283,780 shares stake. Sterneck Ltd Co holds 0.57% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 600 shares. 6,537 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Company. Everence owns 469 shares. 5,200 are owned by S Muoio And Ltd Llc. Amer Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 8,416 shares. Financial Architects reported 2 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 1,380 shares. Carlson Capital L P, a Texas-based fund reported 15,182 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 22 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 977 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Co reported 25 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 195,110 shares. 3,887 were reported by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts Service Communication Ma holds 117,045 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 2.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $47.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).