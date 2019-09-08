Td Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Its Hess Com (HES) Stake

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 54,240 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 3.53 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 202,643 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 8,336 shares to 92,019 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 8,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,822 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: A Look At 1H19 Of The Overvalued Outperformer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.05% or 7,601 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 3,982 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 5,100 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 0.01% or 434 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 552,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 150,369 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 42,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 211,969 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 448,899 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 73,405 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Blair William Communication Il has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 395 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 257 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 1,804 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 41 shares. Navellier has 3,873 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.1% or 22,501 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fin Svcs Corporation has invested 0.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone holds 2.36% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 561,600 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Allstate holds 2,074 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 61,794 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.66% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).