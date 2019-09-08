Td Capital Management Has Cut Autozone (AZO) Stake by $9.83 Million; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Decreased Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $764,240

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 206,214 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 9,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 53,166 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 62,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.