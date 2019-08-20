Td Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $408,952; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 32.44M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.80M, down from 32.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 21.54 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – Ford Will Drop Its Challenges to Paice’s Patents; 01/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Credit Canada Tap of 2020 FRN, New 5Y Fixed; 09/05/2018 – Ford Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.45-Adj EPS $1.70; 15/04/2018 – Ford plans driverless network `at scale’ by 2021; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 19/03/2018 – Ford is leading a $65 million venture investment in this metal 3D printer; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD MORE BUSINESS FRIENDLY IN ONTARIO; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 6.91M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS AN INCREDIBLY STRONG GROWING APPAREL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,672 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com. Webster Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 7,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 13,817 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 191,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 144,942 shares stake. Everence Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 1,479 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 57,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 213,618 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 1,400 shares. Rothschild Il owns 44,684 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.53 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The New York-based Hs Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 6.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,627 shares. Plancorp Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability accumulated 3,869 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.79% or 673,792 shares in its portfolio. 148,987 were accumulated by Rockland Com. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.14% or 17,229 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Co invested in 44,292 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,693 shares. Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.35% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parametrica Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,200 shares. City Hldg holds 50,264 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Ltd accumulated 25,074 shares.

