Td Capital Management Decreased Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Market Valuation Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $12.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 338,523 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 212,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23B, up from 212,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 16.11M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 200 shares to 14,524 shares, valued at $1.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,959 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.46 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares to 646,406 shares, valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

