Td Capital Management Decreased Autozone (AZO) Position by $9.83 Million; Market Value Rose; As Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Valuation Rose, Davis Capital Partners Lifted Position

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 13,380 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1105.45. About 47,477 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ServisFirst names new VP of commercial banking for Tampa – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares to 517,132 shares, valued at $26.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 140 shares. Avalon Advsrs Llc owns 0.34% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,730 shares. Btim Corporation has 16,394 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 20,036 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4,777 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 4 shares. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.28% or 25,041 shares. Art Advisors Llc has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.85% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 28,638 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 9,499 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 809 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 173,097 shares.