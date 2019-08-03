Td Capital Management Cut Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Snap On (SNA) Holder Gates Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $23.34 Million as Stock Declined

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 149,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 489,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65 million, down from 639,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 488,383 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone Shouldn’t Be Making New Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pggm Invs accumulated 75,996 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 202,780 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 936 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 95 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Primecap Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 4,815 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,265 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12,730 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation invested in 0.09% or 23,925 shares. Weiss Multi holds 10,800 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Reliance Of Delaware has 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 723 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares to 7,368 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 691,920 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 7 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cambridge Invest stated it has 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rr Limited Partnership stated it has 309,800 shares or 5.77% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins stated it has 39,400 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,708 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.98% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 74,900 shares. Invesco Limited has 338,408 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 110,832 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 2,432 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 559,307 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regions Finance Corp holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 734,307 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $63.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.