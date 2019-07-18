Td Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Walmart (WMT); Boston Advisors Has Increased Its Manpower Com (MAN) Holding

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $113.97. About 551,308 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Confirms in Advanced Talks to Combine With Walmart’s Asda Group; 22/03/2018 – Recode: ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manpower Inc Com (MAN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 20,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,156 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 26,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manpower Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 58,346 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,491 shares to 101,196 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 19,266 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Middleton Ma accumulated 3,415 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Karpas Strategies Llc has 0.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 1.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Somerset Tru reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Burney Com, Virginia-based fund reported 65,790 shares. Barclays Plc reported 2.51 million shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 6,767 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co owns 46,279 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 10,705 shares stake. Maryland-based Edgemoor Advisors has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Verity And Verity Llc has 90,874 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 16,195 shares to 38,180 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 49,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,543 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).