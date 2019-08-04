Td Capital Management Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position; Putnam Investments Holds Position in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK)

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (MIK) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 96,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 662,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 566,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 1.84M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 03/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart co-founder likely to quit after Walmart takeover; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pounds merger; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree

