Td Capital Management Boosted Walmart (WMT) Holding by $408,952; Bares Capital Management Maintains Position in Gartner (IT)

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.75M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews India bet with Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc. (IT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 43,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.53. About 361,637 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Rev $3.9B-$4.0B; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four; 17/05/2018 – Contently Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 08/03/2018 – SevOne Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics; 18/04/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Dell Boomi as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 31/05/2018 – Arundo Analytics Named a Cool Vendor in Gartner 2018 Cool Vendors in IoT Analytics Report; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 28/03/2018 – Ogilvy Again Named A Leader In Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant For Global Digital Marketing Agencies

