Td Asset Management Upped Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position; Brahman Capital Cut Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) as Stock Price Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77 million, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.51 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 27,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,008 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 48,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 970,265 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 128,800 shares to 420,401 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,347 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Meeder Asset Management reported 702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,266 are owned by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.64% or 19,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity owns 2,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prns Llc has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,785 shares. 6,299 are owned by Sfmg Limited. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 18,306 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Company holds 2,993 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division reported 26,939 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 343,319 shares. Srb Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,667 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Profund Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 3,512 shares.

