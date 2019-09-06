Td Asset Management Upped Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position; Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) Sentiment Is 1.67

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (DMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.02, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 9 reduced and sold stock positions in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 14.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 68,184 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 532,492 shares with $40.54 million value, up from 464,308 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $52.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 2.16 million shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -5.78% below currents $94.73 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 20,684 shares to 763,603 valued at $33.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) stake by 21,900 shares and now owns 159,946 shares. Coca Cola European Partners was reduced too.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 387,617 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 207,857 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 50,582 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,950 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 76,126 shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) has risen 11.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $262.86 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.