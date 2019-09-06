Td Asset Management Trimmed National Presto Inds (NPK) Stake By $928,800; Ecology & Environment (EEI) Sentiment Is 0.86

Td Asset Management Inc decreased National Presto Inds Inc (NPK) stake by 27.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc sold 8,600 shares as National Presto Inds Inc (NPK)’s stock declined 12.91%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 23,100 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 31,700 last quarter. National Presto Inds Inc now has $611.58 million valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 70,019 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has declined 20.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN

Ecology & Environment Inc (EEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 6 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stakes in Ecology & Environment Inc. The funds in our database now have: 1.59 million shares, down from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ecology & Environment Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,782 activity. QUINN PATRICK J had bought 100 shares worth $10,782 on Wednesday, March 20.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 18,758 shares to 858,796 valued at $202.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 256,397 shares and now owns 495,960 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold NPK shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 0.87% less from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) for 386 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 9,189 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,170 shares. 247 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Jnba Fincl Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 150 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc reported 3,225 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 5,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) for 2,566 shares. Pnc Financial Service Incorporated invested in 552 shares. Laurion Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 3,143 shares.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. for 463,072 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 286,600 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 149,685 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 115,768 shares.

