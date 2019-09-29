Td Asset Management Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; De Burlo Group Lifted Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by $3.49 Million

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 1262.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 64,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 69,623 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, up from 5,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.41 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Jean-Sébastien Jacques, CEO, Rio Tinto; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Rio Tinto, Former Top Executives Charged with Fraud – Worldwide Mining Company Alleged to Have Inflated Asset Values; 10/04/2018 – ? Rio Tinto poised for […]; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO HAS REVIEWED ARRANGEMENTS IT HAS WITH IMPACTED ENTITIES; 22/05/2018 – Tina Davis: SCOOP: Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5bln deal to sell its stake in Grasberg mine, via @david_stringer &…; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 214,611 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $512.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,100 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,150 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,104 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,876 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.04% or 243,290 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 3.22 million shares. Wildcat Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 120,392 shares or 28.86% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs owns 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 61 shares. 22,400 are held by De Burlo Gru. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 14,452 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 27,343 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada has 54 shares. 409 were reported by Next Group Inc. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 15,610 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cwm Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Clearbridge Invests Llc has 49,140 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,500 shares to 96,690 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,284 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).