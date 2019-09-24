Td Asset Management Raised Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position by $459,426; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $18.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 51,206 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 44,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 924,841 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59M, down from 269,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 1.39 million shares traded or 44.40% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Company Il accumulated 2,500 shares. Foster & Motley has 0.1% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Black Creek Investment Inc has invested 8.07% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 787,904 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,498 shares. Alps Advisors owns 6,872 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 788 shares. Art Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 29,333 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.96M shares. Oakbrook Invests accumulated 7,600 shares. Automobile Association has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Somerset Tru Co reported 11,624 shares. Next holds 0.02% or 3,332 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 25,352 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14,345 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,410 shares to 51,028 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 41,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,709 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $400.99 million for 29.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.