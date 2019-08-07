Td Asset Management Position in Inter Parfums (IPAR) Increased by $315,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Eldorado Resorts (Put) (ERI) Shares Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Holding

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 74,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 70,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 105,530 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Inks Graff Diamonds Fragrance License Deal; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 EPS $1.59; 03/04/2018 – Gilbert Harrison Appointed to Inter Parfums Board

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI) by 333.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 116,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 151,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 3.50 million shares traded or 105.43% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 12,663 shares to 69,633 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,867 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold IPAR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.40 million shares or 4.27% less from 17.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 5,416 were accumulated by Raymond James. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,500 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,463 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Old Natl National Bank In stated it has 15,367 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 207,142 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 228,396 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 370,457 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 95 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,060 shares. American International Group holds 13,135 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc by 623,494 shares to 374,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ERI) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 123,412 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Elk Creek Prns owns 147,171 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.05M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 4,455 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 56,771 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 57,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright owns 690 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.62M were accumulated by Highline Capital Management Lp. Voya Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).