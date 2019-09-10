Td Asset Management Lowered Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $4.53 Million; Market Value Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased by $7.13 Million

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 131,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, down from 156,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $192.54. About 623,871 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 63.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 37,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 21,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 58,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $231.01. About 1.26 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72 billion for 22.92 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,070 shares to 22,355 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 37,333 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bessemer Inc holds 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1.60 million shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.96M shares. Birinyi Assocs reported 0.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,344 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,922 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% or 183,225 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 134,992 shares. 57,162 are owned by Girard Ptnrs. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 6,825 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,100 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Hugh Johnson Lc has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hyman Charles D invested in 31,473 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $775.08M for 16.83 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,981 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc holds 6,100 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 97,597 shares. Ssi Inv has 2,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 91,916 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 51,033 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 49 shares. 113,196 are held by Philadelphia Tru. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 687 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Mgmt holds 1.35% or 49,855 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 1.13M shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 564,682 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.15% or 1,280 shares. 13,280 are held by Cap Investment Counsel. Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).