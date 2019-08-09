Td Asset Management Lowered Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Position; Cbiz Has 1.35 Sentiment

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) stake by 69.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc sold 16,777 shares as Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG)’s stock declined 25.19%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 7,366 shares with $243,000 value, down from 24,143 last quarter. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 159,349 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Cbiz Inc (CBZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 73 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 54 decreased and sold their stock positions in Cbiz Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.41 million shares, down from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cbiz Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 80.22% above currents $23.86 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 11,911 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 7,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Old National Fincl Bank In stated it has 13,765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,861 shares. 25,900 were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Sfe Counsel has invested 0.37% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Quantbot LP accumulated 0.24% or 76,375 shares. Bell State Bank stated it has 18,751 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 12,593 shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01 million for 22.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Healthcare Services Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HCSG) 18% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Healthcare Services Group Is Being Mauled Today – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Healthcare Services (HCSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 10,896 shares to 130,147 valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 1.16 million shares and now owns 48.86M shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBIZ, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “CBIZ talks acquisitions, deal plans in recent earnings call – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 02, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “CBIZ Small Business Employment Index dropped slightly in July – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CBIZ To Announce Second-Quarter And First-Half 2019 Results On July 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About CBIZ, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 34,165 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC