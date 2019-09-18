Td Asset Management Lifted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Sentiment Is 1.12

Td Asset Management Inc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 5,346 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 180,378 shares with $10.39 million value, up from 175,032 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $13.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 2.05 million shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 93 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 83 cut down and sold their holdings in Werner Enterprises Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 45.70 million shares, up from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 65 Increased: 55 New Position: 38.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 29.93% above currents $51.95 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 420,500 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.07% or 25,709 shares in its portfolio. Davis stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.93% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 333,158 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 774,059 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Numerixs Investment Technologies accumulated 3,000 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 6,976 shares. Cantillon Ltd Llc owns 4.26M shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 4,248 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 20,404 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 35,654 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.16 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc owns 2.21 million shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 1.91% invested in the company for 225,490 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 1.69% in the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 903,287 shares.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 13.61 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 401,480 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL PENSION REFORM IS KEY PENDING REFORM: WERNER

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.