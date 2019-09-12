Td Asset Management Lifted By $3.03 Million Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Td Asset Management Inc increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 20.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 19,078 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 113,545 shares with $18.14 million value, up from 94,467 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $46.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $154.26. About 260,033 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 88 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 78 decreased and sold positions in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 202.19 million shares, down from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Diamondrock Hospitality Co in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 67 Increased: 57 New Position: 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.67’s average target is 9.99% above currents $154.26 stock price. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 5.07% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company for 6.75 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 4.09 million shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.47% invested in the company for 916,597 shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 164,455 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer