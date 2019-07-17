Td Asset Management Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake

Td Asset Management Inc increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 51.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 47,147 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 138,639 shares with $14.27 million value, up from 91,492 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 36,184 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 94.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 584,474 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 36,988 shares with $1.97 million value, down from 621,462 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $68.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 409,626 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 76,112 shares to 271,875 valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 6,724 shares and now owns 123,245 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 12,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Dallas Inc accumulated 18,648 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 37,967 shares. Cambiar holds 0.11% or 44,603 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc invested in 3,515 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 23,600 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Asset Management One owns 124,288 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.04% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kwmg Ltd Company reported 216 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.2% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 158,775 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.93M for 22.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25.