Td Asset Management Has Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Barr E S & Co Lifted Home Bancshares (HOMB) Position

Barr E S & Co increased Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 103,186 shares as Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Barr E S & Co holds 1.99M shares with $34.90M value, up from 1.88 million last quarter. Home Bancshares Inc now has $3.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 557,245 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 9.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 62,752 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 744,826 shares with $57.10M value, up from 682,074 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $60.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of D in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 90,976 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.28% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 102,400 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 119,349 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust invested in 2,789 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc has 1,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 1.97% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3,445 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Patten reported 15,202 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio. Burney stated it has 9,010 shares. 600 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 34,334 shares. Cibc Corp owns 105,846 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 17,632 were reported by Patten Patten Tn.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) stake by 7,800 shares to 41,040 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 101,176 shares and now owns 1.11M shares. Cargurus Inc was reduced too.

Barr E S & Co decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 10,838 shares to 188,790 valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) stake by 10,600 shares and now owns 879,828 shares. Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,535 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd holds 289,705 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 212,233 shares. 3,520 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech L P. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 493,506 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability reported 24,160 shares stake. 14.40 million are held by Vanguard Group. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 14,400 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 22,961 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 542,716 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 351,826 are held by Parametric Port Lc. Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 882 shares. King Luther Cap holds 739,612 shares.

