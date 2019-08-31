Td Asset Management Has Raised Carnival (CCL) Position by $370,900; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Valuation Rose While Polaris Venture Management Company Cut by $5.96 Million Its Position

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 7,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 126,013 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 118,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.00 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Decide JD.com’s (JD) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US Solar Market Rally Likely to Continue: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fate Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 12,602 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 28,144 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company reported 28,513 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Rhumbline Advisers owns 80,220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.05% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 34,577 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 5,030 shares. Blackrock has 5.19M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 14,500 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 250,887 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 0.41% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 27,450 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 17,330 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,934 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp reported 20,000 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 261,691 shares to 43,370 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 507,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).