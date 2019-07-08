Td Asset Management Has Raised By $742,040 Its Gap Del (GPS) Position; Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Taubman Centers had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. See Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) latest ratings:

Td Asset Management Inc increased Gap Inc Del (GPS) stake by 45.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 28,540 shares as Gap Inc Del (GPS)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 91,767 shares with $2.40M value, up from 63,227 last quarter. Gap Inc Del now has $6.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 12/04/2018 – Gap Follows J. Crew in Exiting Challenging Bridal-Wear Industry; 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Taubman Centers, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp holds 0.12% or 2.52 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 89,098 shares. 168,985 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 192,366 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 114,200 shares. Aperio Limited Company reported 19,921 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 17,885 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 1.00M shares. Sei Invests invested in 254,951 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 53,885 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Hexavest invested 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,517 shares. 4,819 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Management.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 344,539 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY FOR BD SLATE; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – TAUBMAN FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 46.58 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) stake by 26,000 shares to 108,000 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 4,448 shares and now owns 67,571 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 152,680 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In owns 63,049 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Co Il owns 21,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 2,100 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 53,447 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 1.24M shares. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Korea Invest Corporation owns 165,969 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 68,208 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 14,596 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 20.41M shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech holds 29,297 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.24% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Prudential Fincl accumulated 335,430 shares.