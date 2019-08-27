Td Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by $2.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pitney Bowes (PBI) Market Value Declined While Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 8.92M shares traded or 178.64% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 10,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 41,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 52,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $187.91. About 311,884 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks holds 0.17% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). 187,000 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 3.13 million shares. Johnson Financial holds 0% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Cwm invested in 0% or 3,130 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 793,700 shares. Invesco owns 853,735 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc invested in 0.05% or 49,196 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation has 7.23 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 134,743 shares in its portfolio. 3,810 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Modera Wealth Management Lc stated it has 12,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pitney Bowes Calls for Redemption of All of Its Outstanding 4% Convertible Cumulative Preferred Stock and $2.12 Convertible Preference Stock – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XHR +5.2%; CRR -7.3% after S&P index moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,672 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 73,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,200 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 366,248 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $98.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 27,507 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Barclays Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 102,337 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Weiss Multi invested in 40,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Vestor Lc holds 0.61% or 15,040 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 0.22% or 27,936 shares. Perigon Wealth holds 0.09% or 1,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Penn Mgmt Com Inc has invested 0.1% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Hanseatic Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 181 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 9,146 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp. 75 were accumulated by Field And Main Bankshares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,969 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 5,531 shares.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SVB Financial: Satisfactory Q2, But Still Too Sensitive – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capitalâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.