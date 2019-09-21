Td Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $39.73 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Stake

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 70.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 305,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 126,966 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.56M, down from 432,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 1.12M shares traded or 67.88% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 3,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 464,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.80M, down from 468,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.50 million for 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Va by 40,217 shares to 372,939 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lancaster Col (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Power Integrat (NASDAQ:POWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt reported 1,800 shares. 562 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Company. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1.08M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 2.29M shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 6,607 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 31,690 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 87,184 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.39% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aviance Prtn Lc accumulated 0.17% or 3,550 shares. Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.38% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 17,825 shares stake. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 62,684 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.26% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 181,814 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 1.74 million shares to 43.21M shares, valued at $381.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).