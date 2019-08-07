Td Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Webster Finl Conn (WBS) by $330,000 as Share Price Declined; Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Graco (GGG) by $392,000

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 245,685 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 101,071 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 489,782 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.06M for 11.40 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,495 shares to 51,596 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 31,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Trm Etf.