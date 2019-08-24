Td Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $704,380; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Spirit Of America Management Increased Its Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 29,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 33,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 46,720 shares to 16.47M shares, valued at $1.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Company News For Aug 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Stock Is Priced for Imperfection – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.