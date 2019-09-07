Td Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) as Stock Value Declined; Raymond James Trust Increases Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 53,653 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 49,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 26.93 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $739.62M, up from 25.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.02 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (LQD) by 4,666 shares to 22,109 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,643 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

