Td Asset Management Has Lifted Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position by $367,496 as Market Valuation Rose; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $220.35. About 954,817 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 33,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 31,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143.97. About 306,316 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 10,780 shares to 35,240 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 217,517 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Calamos Limited Liability invested in 275,205 shares. Modera Wealth has 1,087 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.06% stake. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 3,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owns 0.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 16,275 shares. Moreover, Copeland Cap Management Llc has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1.04M shares. Moreover, Davenport And Company Ltd Llc has 2.45% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.24% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 383,975 shares. Finance Counselors Inc stated it has 43,673 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cleararc has 10,699 shares.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valens Added to NYSE-Listed Cannabis ETF – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are IDACORP, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IDA) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 17,671 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 137,307 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) holds 2,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 17.86M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 16,900 shares stake. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 2,303 shares. 2,900 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Security Research Management accumulated 659,872 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 28,838 shares. Daiwa holds 25,028 shares.