Td Asset Management Has Lifted Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake by $17.18 Million; Personal Capital Advisors Has Increased Chevron New (CVX) Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 15,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,002 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95 million, up from 357,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 41.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.06 million, up from 39.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES OPPORTUNITY TO REDUCE DEEP BASIN COSTS; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,216 shares to 66,878 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 17,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,894 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 2.43M shares to 155,782 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 7,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

