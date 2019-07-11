Td Asset Management Has Lifted By $3.09 Million Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stake; Blackrock Muniholdings Fund (MHD) Has 0.73 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 8 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 10,687 shares as Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS)’s stock rose 2.21%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 31,233 shares with $9.03M value, up from 20,546 last quarter. Essex Ppty Tr Inc now has $20.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $305.58. About 29,181 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader

National Asset Management Inc. holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. for 63,417 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc. owns 10,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 10,758 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,700 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 4,552 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) has risen 8.41% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $237.00 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.32 million activity. SCORDELIS BYRON A also sold $644,771 worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 3,750 shares valued at $1.04 million was made by EUDY JOHN D on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 10 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Okta Inc stake by 8,904 shares to 22,223 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 8,769 shares and now owns 3,195 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Invest Mngmt Lc owns 0.42% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 9,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 768 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,775 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.25% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 99,039 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc accumulated 22,876 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Covington Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Co Of Vermont reported 1,263 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 720 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 3,859 shares. Axa invested in 0.02% or 17,506 shares. Savant Cap Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2,092 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc has 1.14 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.