Td Asset Management Has Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) SI Increased By 2.75%

Td Asset Management Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 15.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 20,556 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 151,210 shares with $15.92 million value, up from 130,654 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $42.29B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $112.08. About 536,904 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $102 target.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 116,875 shares to 4.22M valued at $274.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 13,719 shares and now owns 267,024 shares. Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory stated it has 7,942 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thomas White International invested in 0.17% or 8,717 shares. Utd Fire Grp reported 0.04% stake. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.07% stake. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.35% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has 229,015 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,319 shares. Of Virginia Ltd holds 11,343 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Van Eck Assoc stated it has 351,595 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 2.13 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts holds 99,297 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 5,378 were accumulated by Montag A Associate.