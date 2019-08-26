Td Asset Management Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $668,000

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 4,000 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 192,780 shares with $32.23 million value, down from 196,780 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 433,700 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Td Asset Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 8.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 269,827 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 3.48 million shares with $205.59 million value, up from 3.21 million last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 955,673 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.70% above currents $159.42 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 4,019 shares to 47,003 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) stake by 26,500 shares and now owns 559,100 shares. Danone (DANOY) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,630 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,200 shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 38,971 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate owns 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,787 shares. Art Limited stated it has 7,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 2.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.03% or 9,124 shares. Winslow Mngmt Lc invested in 1.55% or 1.71M shares. 99,638 are owned by Bokf Na. The Georgia-based Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.31M are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 1,737 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 8,459 shares. Fire Group stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Llc reported 11,175 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 10.97% above currents $55.87 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 154,721 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 273,506 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 197,305 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability. Old West Inv Lc owns 1.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 58,527 shares. Schulhoff And has invested 1.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Park Circle Co stated it has 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barbara Oil Co invested in 22,500 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argi Serv Lc stated it has 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meeder Asset Management invested in 254,904 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp owns 6,663 shares. Heritage Invsts Management holds 1.39% or 393,697 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 0.93% or 79,919 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Colliers Intl Group Inc stake by 5,678 shares to 123,763 valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spire Inc stake by 142,550 shares and now owns 46,120 shares. Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) was reduced too.