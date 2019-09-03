Td Asset Management Has Increased Aon Plc (AON) Stake By $2.28 Million; Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding

Td Asset Management Inc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc acquired 13,395 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 1.04 million shares with $177.70M value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 137% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 78,730 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 136,198 shares with $3.50M value, up from 57,468 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $14.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.77 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – IBD: MGM Resorts International May Bet Big On Bid For Wynn Resorts; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M. Meister Keith A. bought $11.98 million worth of stock. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macau casino revenue falls sharply – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 4,500 shares to 6,900 valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 261,900 shares and now owns 8,100 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 15.47% above currents $28.06 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading LP reported 109,412 shares stake. Alps Advsrs stated it has 31,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assoc Ny has invested 0.62% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). New York-based Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.33% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Korea Invest Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 81,500 shares. 1.41 million are owned by Long Pond Cap L P. Marshall Wace Llp owns 2.30M shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc invested in 9,282 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 151 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 231,133 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 144,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 667 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 187,607 shares. Nomura has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 547,612 shares.

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 101,176 shares to 1.11M valued at $80.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 5,636 shares and now owns 96,720 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reduced too.