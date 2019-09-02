Td Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ppl (PPL) Stake as Valuation Declined; Rogers (ROG) Market Value Declined While Westport Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 63,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 916,715 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, down from 980,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79 million shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 121,542 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 82,979 shares to 48.79 million shares, valued at $825.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 199,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $434.91 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

