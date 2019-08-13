Td Asset Management Has Cut Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $1.05 Million; As Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Stock Value Rose, Lord Abbett & Company Cut Holding by $4.01 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 74,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.20M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 498,012 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 326,663 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86M, down from 335,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 2.02M shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V Note 2.25011/1 (Prn) by 5.72 million shares to 14.35 million shares, valued at $22.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are held by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora. Ubs Oconnor invested in 43,400 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 36,196 shares. Rockland holds 0.07% or 4,940 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 31,488 shares. Private Tru Com Na stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fin Architects reported 0.39% stake. Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) accumulated 6,332 shares. Maryland Capital Management, Maryland-based fund reported 2,164 shares. Cap International Invsts invested in 0.37% or 6.92 million shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 196 were accumulated by Peoples Fincl Svcs. Moors Cabot holds 3,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 52,945 shares to 113,053 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

