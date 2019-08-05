Td Asset Management Has Cut Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake by $576,708 as Share Value Declined; As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Valuation Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Boosted Position by $369,460

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 33,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 11,304 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 45,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 406,991 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MacroGenics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGNX); 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $1.34; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 370,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 363,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.43 million shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHES PERSONALIZED PORTFOLIOS TECH PRODUCT

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,427 shares to 98,532 shares, valued at $38.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 87,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MacroGenics teams up with I-Mab to develop cancer candidate; shares up 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MacroGenics Announces Partial Clinical Hold on MGD009 Phase 1 Studies – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics (MGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Blackrock has 3.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) or 6,215 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 34,300 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 100,100 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TD Ameritrade Is A Bet On Successful M&A, Rather Than Organic Business Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ:AMTD) Share Price Has Gained 69% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fastest Crypto Exchange In The World’ Released To Retail Market – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.