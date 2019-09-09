Td Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) as Market Value Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $360,296; Share Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 1.91M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto declares force majeure on Rusal deals; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS EXAMINING WHETHER RIO TINTO OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES PAID BRIBES LINKED TO MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Reviewing Arrangements With Rusal; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L – TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE – ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RE; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive pay policies, lobby group membership

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 62,499 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, down from 70,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 610,426 shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,951 shares to 10,842 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (MUB).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $180.70 million for 11.00 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.