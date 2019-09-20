Td Asset Management Has Cut Ingredion (INGR) Holding; Coty Inc. (COTY) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 10.61% above currents $10.27 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $900 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, August 30. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COTY in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1100 target in Thursday, August 29 report. See Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $10.5000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $10.9000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Td Asset Management Inc decreased Ingredion Inc (INGR) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Td Asset Management Inc sold 10,275 shares as Ingredion Inc (INGR)’s stock declined 16.16%. The Td Asset Management Inc holds 158,664 shares with $13.09M value, down from 168,939 last quarter. Ingredion Inc now has $5.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 880,758 shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coty and Younique to part ways – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty’s Q4 results in-line with guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coty +2% after insider buying action – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coty, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Coty Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 814 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Cipher Cap L P reported 87,820 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 431,019 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 8.97 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Washington Financial Bank has invested 0.09% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Mutual Of America Ltd invested in 0.01% or 40,383 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 58,784 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 114 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.01% or 370,131 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company has 0.49% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). D E Shaw And accumulated 1.27M shares.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.58 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Goudet Olivier. Hughes Fiona bought $2.06M worth of stock or 210,000 shares. HARF PETER bought 1.05 million shares worth $9.98M. Laubies Pierre had bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50 million. The insider Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 3.15 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.12M for 11.51 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc increased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 27,000 shares to 305,000 valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 40,310 shares and now owns 390,100 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated accumulated 18,844 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 150 are owned by Tompkins Corp. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 41,352 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 190,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd invested in 84,229 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Burney invested in 0.16% or 31,757 shares. Cambridge Research owns 3,638 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 29,224 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.07% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion Incorporated Common Stock has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is -2.23% below currents $82.85 stock price. Ingredion Incorporated Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 23. Citigroup maintained Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Ingredion Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:INGR) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ingredion declares $0.63 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) 48% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.